$91.82 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will post $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.34 million to $93.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

DDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DDI opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

