A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) vs. Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Critical Analysis

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

This table compares A. O. Smith and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 13.84% 25.24% 14.72% Weber N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A. O. Smith and Weber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 1 1 3 0 2.40 Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

A. O. Smith presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.96%. Weber has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A. O. Smith and Weber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 4.52 $344.90 million $2.89 28.48 Weber $1.53 billion 2.67 $88.41 million N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Weber on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.