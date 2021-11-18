Aave (AAVE) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Aave coin can now be bought for $271.65 or 0.00461467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $321.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,248,079 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

