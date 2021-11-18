AAX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.00 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. AAX Token has a market cap of $9.00 million and $981,117.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

