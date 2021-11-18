Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.55% of Abcam worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 31.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 62.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

