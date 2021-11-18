AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

ABCL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,983. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

