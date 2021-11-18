Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ABNAF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Aben Resources
