Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABNAF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.