Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 31,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,189,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

