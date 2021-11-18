Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter Sells 3,750 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABMD stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $340.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,104. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 12.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abiomed by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

