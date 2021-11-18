Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.