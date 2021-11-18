Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.10 ($1.92). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 147.10 ($1.92), with a volume of 5,227 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £187.64 million and a PE ratio of -20.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

