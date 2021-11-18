Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Short Interest Update

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,088,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

ACBA stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

