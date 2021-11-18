ACoconut Reaches Market Capitalization of $642,202.85 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $642,202.85 and $74,666.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035200 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

