Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $631,804.06 and $12,286.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,439,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

