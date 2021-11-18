Actinium Market Capitalization Achieves $660,612.17 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $660,612.17 and $17,602.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,420,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.