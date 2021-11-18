Activest Wealth Management Buys 7,217 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

