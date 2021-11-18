Activest Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.37. 1,030,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173,976. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $175.07 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

