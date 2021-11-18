Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.44

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.44 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 67.11 ($0.88). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 67.11 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,351 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.98. The stock has a market cap of £38.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £366.76 ($479.17). Also, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

