Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.53. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,836 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

