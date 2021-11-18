Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 151.2% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 151.2% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.19 or 0.06970284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.23 or 0.00363970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.23 or 0.00965332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00083039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00401936 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00259228 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.