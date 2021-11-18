Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in October

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
