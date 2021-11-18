Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in October

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,643 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

