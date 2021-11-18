Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 10.9%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.02 ($0.10). Approximately 19,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.47. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

