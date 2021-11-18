Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

