Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 11,381 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $13,445,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $277,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

