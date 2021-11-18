Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $408.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.