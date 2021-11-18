Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -140.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

