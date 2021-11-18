adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

