adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $325.41

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.41 and traded as high as $328.75. adidas shares last traded at $318.01, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

