Adshares Price Hits $2.38 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.97 million and $3.25 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,138,032 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

