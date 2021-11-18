Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.