Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

AAP stock opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,624,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.