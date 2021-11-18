Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

