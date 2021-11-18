Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ADN stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 777,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 738,699 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

