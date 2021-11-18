Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.08.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

