Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

