Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of AVTE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

