Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,833. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

