Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Affimed worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFMD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affimed by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

