ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

