Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CAO Sells $476,692.86 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 262,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.