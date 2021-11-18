agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 4,685 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Shaker sold 300 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64.

agilon health stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,355. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $961,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 19,173.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

