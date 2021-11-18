Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Agilysys worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

