AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 14th total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $10.82 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.