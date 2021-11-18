Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Aion has a market capitalization of $87.35 million and $19.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,084.24 or 0.98696715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.00517990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00186170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,349,631 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

