Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $710,937.50 in Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,666. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.