Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

NYSE APD traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day moving average is $286.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

