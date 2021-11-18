Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.51. 12,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day moving average is $286.14. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.