Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of APD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,282. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day moving average is $286.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

