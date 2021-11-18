Airbloc Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $114,404.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.