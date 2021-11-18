Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 35,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABNB stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. 253,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.16.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

